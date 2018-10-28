Steve Austin Puts Over WWE Evolution PPV, Talks Legends Continuing To Wrestle

Recently on The Steve Austin Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin weighed in on WWE's first ever women's pay-per-view, Evolution. Also, Austin shared his thoughts on pro wrestling legends wrestling at WWE Crown Jewel.

According to Austin, he is happy about WWE Evolution as it is "big time" for the female WWE Superstars to get a standalone pay-per-view.

"I thought it's cool! I mean, man, because, man, it has been the last couple of years that this whole thing has been… it has been more than a couple of years it has been in the works, but, man, all-of-a-sudden, just the women's division just started spinning up with more better, better, better workers, better characters, better gimmicks, more time… a whole lot more time, so the fact that they give them their own pay-per-view, I think it's flat-out awesome for not just women in wrestling, but for wrestling in general. I mean, for the women to have a card from top to bottom, a pay-per-view from top to bottom on their own, that's pretty big time." Austin noted, "I was excited to see one of my favorites, Trish Stratus, making a comeback."

See Also Steve Austin And Booker T Discuss Story Of Booker Being Asked To Carry Austin's Bags After Injury

During the podcast, Austin shared that he would not want to come back to the squared circle as a 53 year old and would like to be remembered as the "ass-kicking" version of himself from WWE's Attitude Era.

"People ask me, they say, 'hey Steve, everybody's making a comeback. HBK's back, Triple H's back, Undertaker's back. They've got The Brothers Of Destruction. They're heading over to Saudi Arabia.' I'm like, 'okay, so if I did come back, do I want to come back as being the 53 year old 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin or the ass-kicking 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin?'" Austin explained, "I want them to harp on my ass-kicking, not my age."

Check out the podcast here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Steve Austin Show with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: The Steve Austin Show