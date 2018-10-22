Sting On A Possible WWE Return: 'I Would Only Consider Against One Opponent'

Sting was recently interviewed by 99.7 CYK for an appearance for an independent wrestling show. As frequently stated, Sting stated that he credits his match with Ric Flair at Clash of the Champions for "putting him on the map." He also stated that he prefers appearing at smaller shows now because he likes to catch up with old wrestling buddies.

For respect to Owen Hart, who passed away in 1999 due to his descension from the rafters at the Over the Edge pay-per-view going tragically wrong, Sting stated that he does not like sharing many stories of his close-calls comng from the top of the arena to the ring. However, he did share that he was close one night to experiencing a fatal accident.

"If people knew what was going on up there," said Sting. "On a handful of occasions, oh my gosh. I mean, put it this way: I was close to having a fatal accident one night. Chicago, at the UIC Pavilion. That was, wow; I'm sweating right now telling you the story, and you know, coming out of the helicopter, and you got a Vietnam vet who's the pilot, who says, 'Sting, [if] by some chance your rope or your cord gets caught up in my blades, I'm gonna have to cut you loose.' And I kinda chuckle a little bit, and he's looking at me with these cold eyes, I'm like, okay, you're not joking, are you?"

Sting added that although the helicopter was swinging back and forth because of his weight while he was hovering over the water during an episode, which was also very frightening.

Although he has been asked many times before, and stated that he is fine with not coming back to the ring, Sting admits that he would be open to coming back only under one condition.

"I would only consider against one opponent, and that would be [Undertaker], and that's it," Sting said. "Anyone else, at this point, why? But, I have always loved the idea of the Sting-Taker thing. So many ideas in my head, you know, how to make it just a night that people would never forget."

Sting added that he has thought about ideas about competing against The Undertaker "for decades." He also stated that he would not consider being a General Manager, because it would tarnish his legacy and mystique as a character.

