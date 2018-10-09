Sting Was Planning To Push Hard For Match Against The Undertaker After Match With Seth Rollins

As previously noted, WWE Hall Of Famer Sting recently caught up with pro wrestling personality Bill Apter on The Apter Chat, with host Josh Shernoff. Among many other things, Sting shared his thoughts on his "dream match" versus The Undertaker. Additionally, Sting talked about the injury he sustained in a match against Seth Rollins and whether the incident was Rollins' fault.

With respect to Sting's so-called "dream match" with The Undertaker, 'The Vigilante' claimed that he wanted his last match to be against 'The Deadman'. Moreover, Sting professed that the match was a real possibility until he got hurt wrestling Rollins at Night Of Champions (2015).

"It's a dream match for sure for [pro] wrestling fans all over the world and it was a dream match for me too." Sting continued, "I've never heard The Undertaker reciprocate that once, so I don't know how he feels about it exactly, but I always wanted to have one match with him. But by the time I got my foot in the door with WWE, even at my first WrestleMania, I had hopes that some [way] or another, I could end up doing [it]. And I wanted it to be my last match, against Undertaker, to go out like that. And I think there was probably potential for it to happen, and then, I got hurt!"

According to Sting, his deal with WWE at the time was for one-off matches.

"I mean, I was just doing one-offs with them." Sting recalled, "yep, that's exactly what it was and I was making it known that I would like to have that last match with Taker. And then, one time in Albany [New York], they had pretty much signed [a match] with Brock [Lesnar] and Taker, so that one was already done. And we just couldn't, for whatever reason, get it to happen. And I don't have all the reasons. I just know that it never happened, obviously. And I wanted it to."

Sting went on to say that he would have pushed for that WrestleMania match with The Undertaker if the Rollins match at Night Of Champions went as planned. Also, the man called Sting indicated that he had many ideas for his feud with 'The Phenom' including sleight of hand magic and holograms.

"I think that if I could have made it through that last match with Seth, I was really going to push hard to see if I could get that WrestleMania [program] with Taker. I had so many ideas that developed over a couple of decades based on his character and my character and some of the ideas I had in my head. Someday, someone's going to do some pretty cool stuff like that with characters that are similar, and it all has to do with sleight of hand, and special effects, and holograms… Oh man, I had some ideas that would've rocked everybody. I mean, it would have matched his character and mine. And I believe it would leave people with their jaws open." Sting added, "they would've been very, very entertained."

On the subject of suffering an injury against Rollins at Night Of Champions, Sting admitted that the injury was his own fault.

"It was just a freak accident and I'm telling you, Seth, it is not his fault." Sting explained, "I mean, not even the slightest percentage of anything. I mean, it was without question, it was me. And to this day, I cannot figure out what the heck I was thinking. My neck, I mean, I whiplashed pretty bad twice in a row. And it was the first one that caused a shock to go down both arms, left and right, all the way down to my fingertips, where it felt like my fingertips were stung by bees. And then, the second one, I got up to my feet, and we were trying to continue the match, and my legs started to feel like rubber bands, and I realized, 'I don't have control over my legs! I'm afraid if I start running the ropes right now, I'm going to blow my knee out, break a bone, tear everything up.' I mean, I didn't have any control, so I went down to all fours and tried to figure out what the heck was going on. But it wasn't his fault. He did nothing! End of story."

