Stipulation Added To SmackDown Women's Title Match, Nia Jax Sets Paige Up On A Date (Video), Rhyno

By Daniel Pena | October 07, 2018

- At WWE Super Show-Down, Becky Lynch intentionally got herself disqualified against Charlotte Flair in order to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. After WWE announced yesterday that a rematch would take place this week on SmackDown LIVE, a stipulation has been added to the bout. WWE.com announced today that Lynch will lose the SmackDown Women's Championship to Flair if she gets disqualified.

In this post-match interview at WWE Super Show-Down, Lynch said that she no issues with how she retained the SmackDown Women's Championship.

- On this week's brand-new episode of Total Divas, Nia Jax sets Paige up on a date with her brother. Here is the synopsis, which airs on Wednesday at 9|8c on E!.

"With a persistent Nia trying to set up Paige with her brother, Paige is faced with coming clean with a big secret she has been keeping from everyone. Meanwhile, chaos ensues when Nattie tries to convince everyone that she is a great hostess, even though she cannot get food on the table. Brie is faced with mom guilt as she struggles to continue breastfeeding Birdie."

- In honor of Rhyno's 44th birthday today, WWE posted this clip of him beating Tajiri at Unforgiven 2001 to capture the WCW United States Championship.

