Tessa Blanchard Talks Austin Aries Controversy At Bound For Glory PPV

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard joined Dave Lagreca and Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio to discuss her thoughts on Bound For Glory, the controversial ending with Austin Aries, her family history leading her to the business and more. Below are some highlights, courtesy of Himanshu D:

What she thought about the Austin Aries controversy:

"I agree with a lot of what Brian (Cage) said earlier. I think it was just a lot of Austin being Austin. I honestly don't really know what to think about it. Just watching it, I'm kind of at a loss for words, I guess? 'Cause I don't know what to think."

If she asked questions when she saw it happened:

"To myself, yeah, of course. I'm sure everyone had a lot of questions. There's a lot of uncertainty. The whole locker room was kind of not really sure what was going on, I guess. But yeah, I honestly I'm very indifferent 'cause I don't know what to think."

See Also Tessa Blanchard On If She Has Spoken With WWE Since Last Year's Mae Young Classic

If she feels Austin Aries disrespected the locker room and the fans:

"To an extent, yes. I'm not really sure what Austin was trying to accomplish. Brian said it before, I think if the roles were reversed and Austin was sitting in the locker room watching that happen, I'm sure he would feel disrespected, I'm sure he would not be so happy. He would have some things to say and some questions. So if the roles were reversed, I'm sure he would be in the same position as the whole locker room kind of felt, I think."

You can check out the full interview in the video above.