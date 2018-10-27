The Bella Twins Divulge How They Were Swerved By WWE Evolution PPV Announcement

Nikki and Brie, WWE's Bella Twins, recently participated in a fan Q&A session at ACE Comic Con. The interview was moderated by former WWE ring announcer and current inspirational podcaster, Lilian Garcia. Among many other things, Nikki and Brie shared their thoughts on WWE Evolution, the all women's pay-per-view (not the villainous stable of the same name).

According to Brie, she assumed the Evolution pay-per-view announcement on RAW was actually going to be an announcement for a women's tag team division.

"I actually thought they were probably bringing in tag team titles for the women, just because of how everyone was out in the ring and they were speaking." Brie explained, "and I wasn't expecting an all women's pay-per-view. Look, I have goosebumps just saying it out loud. I was sitting on the couch watching and I was like, 'wait, what?' It really made me teary eyed. I was like, 'wow, this is a really historic moment for WWE.'"

During the Q&A, Nikki admitted that she thought that the women would main event WrestleMania before an all women's pay-per-view would take place.

"I was with Brie and I remember we were both floored." Nikki recalled, "I mean, I was in shock. I had no idea it was coming either. I thought we might see first women main eventing WrestleMania and then an all women's pay-per-view, but I love the fact that that [has] come before that. It's amazing."

Nikki added that Evolution is a, "beautiful," concept for a WWE special event.

"It's the women of the past, also the future, and the present, fighting." Nikki said, "everybody gets to be on one show, like, that same vision and it's finally coming to life."

