The Miz On Daniel Bryan's WWE SSD Status, Titus O'Neil - Michelle Obama Photo, WWE Legend Turns 79

- This week's WWE SmackDown saw Shelton Benjamin defeat Daniel Bryan in singles action. Bryan was then beat down by The Miz in a post-match angle as the two prepare to do battle for a future WWE Title shot at Saturday's WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia.

Above is post-show video of Miz talking to Mike Rome about what happened to Bryan. Miz hopes Bryan's ribs will be 100% for their match on Saturday because Miz is looking forward to getting the 1-2-3 and doing whatever it takes to earn a WWE Title shot from AJ Styles or Samoa Joe.

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison (Johnny Mundo, Johnny Impact) turns 39 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong turns 79, former WWE talent Darryl "Man Mountain Rock" Peterson turns 57, former WWE & TNA talent Mikey Batts turns 35 and former WWE Tag Team Champion Danny Basham turns 41.

- Titus O'Neil revealed on Twitter that Michelle Obama chose him to be an Ambassador for the When We All Vote campaign and the Reach Higher campaign. Titus tweeted this photo of the two at an event in Seattle earlier this week: