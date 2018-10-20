Wrestling Inc.

The Miz Says "I Will Never Get The Respect I Deserve, Because I Was On A Reality Show"

By Joshua Gagnon | October 20, 2018

The Miz spoke to the Mirror about Miz & Mrs., not getting respect, and what he'll do if he does get respect from fans and peers. Here are some of the highlights:

Not getting respect because of his time on MTV's Real World:

"I will never get the respect I deserve, because I was on a reality show. Whenever you're on a reality show, you're the scum of the earth. You have no talent, you're a nothing and you deserve nothing. That's the way I've been brought up and how I feel people look at reality [television]. Do I look at it that way? Absolutely not; I thank my lucky stars I was on a show like The Real World on MTV and I thank them for putting me on that show because it gave me the ability to say 'I can do anything I want with my life.'"

His show, Miz & Mrs.:

"So I have always had that chip on my shoulder and always will. Do I think I'll ever get the respect I deserve? No. But especially now I'm on my own reality show, and I really don't like to call it a reality show, I like to call it a docu-series because it documents when it's like to be first-time parents in the entertainment industry. I like to think it's a different type of show, but now that I have that, it puts even more ammo against me. But, maybe now, people will look at me and say 'this guy can lead a show.'"

What The Miz will do if he does get more love from fans and peers:

"If people start switching and start respecting me, I'll find a new drive and a new fire, but I don't think that's going to happen. Are my peers starting to respect me? I think they're starting to see my value and that they see I work hard. How many other people are doing this media interview for the UK? Probably not many. And I've problem spoken to you all. It's just the thing that I am always doing media, always working and always going non stop, because I believe that hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard enough."

Miz also discussed working on SmackDown. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.

