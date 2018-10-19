Photo: NWA Reveals New National Heavyweight Championship For #NWA70

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) made the announcement earlier this afternoon that a new National Championship Title will be introduced at #NWA70. The new National Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at the event, as a special 8-Man Tournament will be held with the following participants: Scorpio Sky, Mike Parrow, Ricky Starks, Willie Mack, Colt Cabana, Samuel Shaw, Jay Bradley, and Samuel Shaw. This will be the first time that a new NWA National Heavyweight Champion has been crowned since September 30, 2017. The last NWA National Heavyweight Champion on record was Kahagas, who held the title for approximately 239 days before the title was vacated and abandoned, until today.

The NWA National Heavyweight Championship was created in January 1980 up until 1986. The NWA which was affiliated with Georgia Championship Wrestling (GCW) at the time was purchased by Vince McMahon and the WWF (WWE). The title was held at the time by The Spoiler, who chose to leave the company for the WWE in 1984. In spite of being recognized by the WWE (briefly) as the National Champion, the title was vacated until 1986, when World Championship Wrestling (from Georgia) was formed and officially sanctioned by the NWA. Ted Dibiase was eventually crowned as their new National Heavyweight Champion. Later on, when Jim Crockett Promotions (JCP) purchased GCW/WCW back from the WWE, the title was vacated between 1986-1997. In 1997, the title was reactivated by the NWA, and was defended through September 2017.

The NWA will be holding their 70th Anniversary Show live from the Nashville Tennessee Fairgrounds Arena on Sunday, October 21st 2018. You can order #NWA70 on FITE TV for approximately $24.99. The card will be featuring the following matchups:

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship - 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match: Cody (c) vs. Nick Aldis

* NWA Worlds Women's Championship: Jazz (c) vs. Penelope Ford

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Tournament: Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Sam Shaw

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Tournament: Willie Mack vs. Jay Bradley vs. Ricky Starks vs. Mike Parrow

* Winners Of The Two Four-Way's Meet In The Finals

* Tim Storm vs. Peter Avalon

* Tag Team Open Challenge: Crimson and Jax Dane (w/ Road Warrior Animal) vs. TBD

* Laredo Kid vs. Barrett Brown

