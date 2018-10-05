The Riott Squad Gets New Matching Tattoos (Photos), New John Cena Clip From China, Terri Runnels

- Above is a new clip of John Cena struggling to get coffee in China, courtesy of WWE. Cena has been training with Jackie Chan for the Project X movie but will return to the ring for WWE at Super Show-Down on Saturday, teaming with Bobby Lashley to face Elias and Kevin Owens.

- Former WWE star Terri Runnels turns 52 years old today.

- The Riott Squad's Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan got matching tattoos to commemorate their WWE main roster debuts, as seen in the photos below. The group made their SmackDown debuts on the November 21, 2017 episode. They will face The Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Super Show-Down tomorrow.