The Rock Congratulates WWE On SmackDown 1000, Michelle McCool On LayCool & More (Video), WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video of Michelle McCool reflecting in LayCool and other SmackDown memories as she prepares to return at SmackDown 1000 tonight.

- WWE stock was down 0.78% today, closing at $84.29 per share. Today's high was $86.27 and the low was $83.35.

- It looks like The Rock will not be appearing live at tonight's SmackDown 1000 episode in Washington, DC as The Great One tweeted the following congratulatory comments to WWE this evening: