The Rock Congratulates WWE On SmackDown 1000, Michelle McCool On LayCool & More (Video), WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video of Michelle McCool reflecting in LayCool and other SmackDown memories as she prepares to return at SmackDown 1000 tonight.
- WWE stock was down 0.78% today, closing at $84.29 per share. Today's high was $86.27 and the low was $83.35.
- It looks like The Rock will not be appearing live at tonight's SmackDown 1000 episode in Washington, DC as The Great One tweeted the following congratulatory comments to WWE this evening:
Huge #SD1000 congrats to my @WWE family!— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2018
Fun fact, in 1998, I said to @VinceMcMahon "I'm gonna use the word 'Smackdown' tonight in my promo". He said what's that mean? I said it means I'm gonna whup some ass. He belly laughed and said say it!
The rest was history! #IfYaSmell ?? https://t.co/IVXI0WkkGl