Lana And Rusev Racy Beach Shoot, The Rock Talks New WWE Book, Renee Young On Undertaker Vs. Triple H

- Above and below are Total Divas preview clips for tonight. Rusev and Lana face heat over a beach photoshoot while Jimmy Uso clears the house of Naomi's junk food.

- Renee Young recently spoke with the UK's Express Sport and discussed Saturday's WWE Super Show-Down match between Triple H and The Undertaker. Renee, who will be one of the announcers for the match, called it history for the company.

"It's history. This is such a showcase match," Renee said. "It's the kind of match that dads can show their kids what they grew up on. I think it can be such a bonding moment for people that have watched WWE for so many years and now we get to see this again for the last time ever. [It's a chance] to show the new audience that have never seen Undertaker and Triple H. They might have been able to see some old matches of them on the WWE Network but to see these two men where they are in their careers - Triple H being the COO [Chief Operating Officer] of WWE [and] The Undertaker, The Phenom, stepping back into the ring to face Triple H - it's gonna be mind-blowing. This is going to be a match for the ages."

- DK Publishing and WWE released their new "The World of The Rock" book on Tuesday. The hardcover book retails for $24.99 and includes 160 pages. You can purchase the book at a sale price via this Amazon link. Below is a new video promo for the book along with comments from The Great One: