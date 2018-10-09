Wrestling Inc.

The Rock To Make Announcement Today, New WWE Trademark, Lio Rush - The Future Kingz Video From RAW

By Marc Middleton | October 09, 2018

- Chicago-based dance group The Future Kingz were backstage for last night's WWE RAW. They talk with longtime friend Lio Rush in this backstage video with Lio Rush.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the "WCCW" name, which is for World Class Championship Wrestling. WWE bought the WCCW tape library several years ago.

- The Rock is teasing a big announcement to be made at 3pm ET later today. He tweeted the following teaser:


