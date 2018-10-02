The Undertaker And Kane Reunite On RAW (Video), Liv Morgan - WWE Super Show-Down Update, Yokozuna

- The Brothers of Destruction, Kane and The Undertaker, reunited during the main event segment of this week's WWE RAW from Seattle. As seen in the video above, Kane and Taker teamed up to take out Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Kane will be in Taker's corner while Shawn will be in Triple H's corner for the big match at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on Saturday. Word is that this will lead to Shawn coming out of retirement for a tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd. It's also believed that Shawn will wrestler Taker in a singles match, possibly at the Survivor Series in mid-November or the 2019 Royal Rumble in January.

- Former WCW wrestler El Dandy turns 53 years old today. Today would have also been the 52nd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna. The former WWE Champion passed away on October 23, 2000 at the age of 34.

- It looks like Liv Morgan has been cleared to travel to Australia for WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday. Morgan is still scheduled to team with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan to face RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins at the big event.

Liv tweeted the following after tonight's RAW and indicated that she will be at Super Show-Down, despite the concussion she received while taking kicks from Brie Bella last Monday night. Liv was at ringside for weekend live events and for tonight's RAW but she did not get physical.