The Undertaker Rehabilitating His Knees (Photos), Sasha Banks & Bella Twins Appearing On Talk Shows

- For the past several months, The Undertaker has been rehabilitating chronic knee pain with electrical stimulation therapy. The WWE Superstar usually doesn't allow photos while rehabbing, but he's so thrilled with his results that he happily posed for the Instagram page of the company he's working with from what looks to be his home gym.
Regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Mark Calaway, better known by the ring name, The Undertaker @undertaker, is an American professional wrestler. ??????Our general manager, Rich @rich_dougherty has been working with him for several months, once a week, to help him get out of pain, especially around the knees. Let us just say that this man DOES NOT usually allow pics of any kind but he is so thrilled with his results that he happily posed for us. And YES, this is his happy face, ''all! Also, Rich might have had to endure a choke slam to get this pic, but he did it! ???????? Reminder: NeuFit is not just for the pros. Call us today to get in and see how we can help you achieve your fitness and rehab goals. 512.225.6909 #theundertaker #theundertakerdoesneufit #teamneufit #healfaster #getfitter #performbetter #rehabfaster #rehabsmarter #neufitrfp
The Undertaker is working with NeuFit, a physical fitness company in his hometown of Austin, Texas.
- Sasha Banks will appear on the daytime talk show The Real this Friday, according to TheReal.com. The Real airs on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check your local listings for time and channel).
- The Bella Twins are scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Friday night, according to NBC.com. The late-night talk show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Here is video from their last appearance in July, where they discussed growing up as identical twins, pulling twin switches to dump each other's boyfriends, the special language they speak with their eyes, and what it's like for Nikki to relive her painful breakup from John Cena on Total Bellas.