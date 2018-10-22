The Undertaker Rehabilitating His Knees (Photos), Sasha Banks & Bella Twins Appearing On Talk Shows

- For the past several months, The Undertaker has been rehabilitating chronic knee pain with electrical stimulation therapy. The WWE Superstar usually doesn't allow photos while rehabbing, but he's so thrilled with his results that he happily posed for the Instagram page of the company he's working with from what looks to be his home gym.

The Undertaker is working with NeuFit, a physical fitness company in his hometown of Austin, Texas.

- Sasha Banks will appear on the daytime talk show The Real this Friday, according to TheReal.com. The Real airs on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check your local listings for time and channel).

- The Bella Twins are scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Friday night, according to NBC.com. The late-night talk show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Here is video from their last appearance in July, where they discussed growing up as identical twins, pulling twin switches to dump each other's boyfriends, the special language they speak with their eyes, and what it's like for Nikki to relive her painful breakup from John Cena on Total Bellas.