The Undertaker UK Tour Details, Nikki Bella Ready To Mingle (Video), Ronda Rousey On Roman Reigns

- Above is a preview for tonight's Total Divas episode with a single & ready to mingle Nikki Bella.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey tweeted the following on Roman Reigns taking time away from WWE to battle leukemia for the second time, noting that there is a huge void in the company without him. Rousey also included a donation link for The Leukemia Research Foundation.

Life is a fight from the second you take your first breath,till the moment you exhale your last...theres a huge void left without Roman Reigns...but this is the fight Joe Anoa'i was always destined to win.https://t.co/WEwkvAococ — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) October 23, 2018

- Inside The Ropes in the UK has announced a "Rise of The Taker" three-stop appearance tour with The Undertaker in the spring of 2019. Taker will appear in London on April 30, in Glasgow on May 1 and in Manchester on May 2. Tickets go on sale October 31.