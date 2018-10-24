The Undertaker UK Tour Details, Nikki Bella Ready To Mingle (Video), Ronda Rousey On Roman Reigns

- Above is a preview for tonight's Total Divas episode with a single & ready to mingle Nikki Bella.
- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey tweeted the following on Roman Reigns taking time away from WWE to battle leukemia for the second time, noting that there is a huge void in the company without him. Rousey also included a donation link for The Leukemia Research Foundation.
Life is a fight from the second you take your first breath,till the moment you exhale your last...theres a huge void left without Roman Reigns...but this is the fight Joe Anoa'i was always destined to win.https://t.co/WEwkvAococ— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) October 23, 2018
- Inside The Ropes in the UK has announced a "Rise of The Taker" three-stop appearance tour with The Undertaker in the spring of 2019. Taker will appear in London on April 30, in Glasgow on May 1 and in Manchester on May 2. Tickets go on sale October 31.
As Kenny announces the end of ITR live shows.....he is interrupted by THE UNDERTAKER!!!! The Dead Man is coming to the U.K. with ITR! OMG!!!! #undertaker pic.twitter.com/Js9IEV0J6Q— Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) October 23, 2018