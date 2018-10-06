Wrestling Inc.

Title Change At WWE Super Show-Down (Photos, Video)

By Marc Middleton | October 06, 2018

Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander at tonight's WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

This is the first main roster title reign for Murphy, who received a big pop from his home country. Cedric won the title back at WrestleMania 34 by winning tournament finals over Mustafa Ali on the Kickoff pre-show.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change:












Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Super Show-Down Results

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Live Coverage Tonight

NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling Live Coverage Early Monday at 4am ET / 1am PT

Most Popular

Back To Top