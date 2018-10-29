Title Match Added To NJPW Power Struggle, Jay White Stealing Another Chaos Member?, NJPW World

- At the end of the above video, Jay White said he plans on further crushing Kazuchika Okada's world by stealing away another member of CHAOS. White initially joined up with the stable, but would eventually turn on Okada and take both Gedo and Jado with him to Bullet Club.

"Look what's happening to CHAOS!" White exclaimed. "I'm pretty damn certain there will be even more dissension when one other person, at least one other person, comes to join me, they see the light. They see where the money is, they see where the success is. Okada, I'm going to crush your world. I've been doing it since I got here, since I joined CHAOS. You've lost everything and you're gonna lose one more dear friend of yours. And I will reveal it when I want to because I call the shots now."

- NJPW announced Taichi will now defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hirooki Goto at NJPW Power Struggle on November 3. Taichi was initially scheduled to face Will Ospreay, but Ospreay had to pull out due to injury. Be sure to join us early Saturday at 4am ET / 1am PT for live coverage! Below is the updated card.

* Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. EVIL (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* Taichi (c) vs. Hirooki Goto (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay vs. Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi

* Kazuchika Okada and Beretta vs. Jay White and Bad Luck Fale

* Finals of the Super Junior Tag League

- NJPW World continues to add classic matches with English commentary on its streaming service. Some of the new matches include: Andre the Giant vs. Stan Hansen (1979), Hulk Hogan and The Great Muta vs. Hellraiser (1993), and Chris Jericho vs. El Samurai (1997).