Title Match Set For WWE SmackDown, John Cena Returns & Talks About His Future (Videos), Dixie Carter

- Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch with the title on the line has been announced for Tuesday's WWE SmackDown in Indianapolis. The match was made after Becky retained via disqualification at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia. Above is a clip from that match.

- Former WWE talent Barry Darsow (Smash of Demolition, The Repo Man) turns 59 years old today while former TNA President Dixie Carter turns 54 and Afa Anoa'i Jr. (Manu) turns 34. Also, today would have been the 83rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino.

- John Cena returned to the ring at WWE Super Show-Down and teamed with Bobby Lashley to defeat Elias and Kevin Owens. Photos and videos from the match can be seen below.

Cena, who has been in China filming a Project X movie with Jackie Chan, cut a post-match promo and said WWE will always be his home. Cena said he knows his life is changing but he never forgets where he came from. He added that he has no idea what his future holds.