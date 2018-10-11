Titus O'Neil On "My Son Is A WWE Superstar" (Video), HHH Congratulates Full Sail, Lana - Total Divas

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "My Son Is a WWE Superstar" series, featuring Titus O'Neil and his mom, Daria Bullard.

- Next Wednesday's Total Divas episode will feature Lana trying to reinvent her character to stay relevant. Below is the synopsis:

"Pink Hair Don't Care: Nia invites Nattie, Trinity and Lana over to celebrate her new home; Lana is concerned with reinventing her character in the WWE to stay relevant but she takes it to drastic measures; Nicole and Brie take Paige out to blow off some steam."

- Triple H tweeted the following to congratulate Full Sail University on their new eSports arena. No word yet on how WWE might be involved with the new venture but we will keep you updated. Triple H wrote: