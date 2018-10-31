Tommy Dreamer On WWE Keeping Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia, Thanks Vince McMahon For Post-9/11 Show

Wrestling veteran and promoter Tommy Dreamer took to Facebook today and defended WWE's decision to keep Friday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, despite the controversy surrounding the working relationship following the state-sponsored murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Putting smiles on peoples faces is our job," Dreamer wrote after giving his unique perspective.

You can read Dreamer's full post below:

In 1995 WCW went to North Korea

over 150,000 fans attended

All the political turmoil was put aside

People were united for a moment in time through professional wrestling

I was part of the 1st LIVE gathering after 9/11

I was confused, scared, angry

It was Vince McMahon who told everyone it was our choice if we wanted to perform and he said Its our jobs(the wrestlers) to help put smiles on people faces and help people heal.

I cried when Lillian Garcia sang The National Anthem. I felt patriotism for the first time.

The most horrific event on US soil that changed all of our lives and it was wrestling for me (then baseball Mike Piazza HR) that helped me heal. We will never forget but we did smile & begin to heal as a community. A wrestling community.

I know the world was different in 1995 and before 9/11/2001 social media wasnt as strong as it is. Peoples agendas weren't pushed,

Just giving my opinion of wrestling and the entire WWE Saudi Arabia show

From my personal perspective

We never stopped something in our country when something horrible happened.

All the wrestlers that I know that went said they had a great time and the kids made it worth it.

Putting smiles on peoples faces is our job

Thank you Vince