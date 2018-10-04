Toni Storm Gets Emotional (Video), Reflective Braun Strowman Gear, How Old Is Linda McMahon Today?

- Above is video of Toni Storm talking to Cathy Kelley after her Mae Young Classic win over Hiroyo Matsumoto on last night's show. Storm will now face the winner of Kaitlyn vs. Mia Yim in the next round. Storm gets emotional and says she's one step closer to living her dream and going to the finals at WWE Evolution.

- Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon, who now works as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration under President Donald Trump, turns 70 years old today while wrestling legend Bobby Fulton turns 58 and former WWE personality Mike Adamle turns 69. Also, today would have been the 90th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Chief Jay Strongbow.

- WWE Shop has released a new reflective ink "Get These Hands" t-shirt for Braun Strowman. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases. You can see Strowman wearing the new gear below:

Don't be afraid of the dark. Show much how much of a monster you really are. The new reflective #GetTheseHands t-shirt @WWEShop. #MonsterAmongMerch #Raw pic.twitter.com/wOXWYcsRky — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 2, 2018