Top Matches Set For WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II"

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced the big War Games main event for Takeover during WWE Survivor Series weekend. It will be The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet taking on The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly.

Regal has also announced The Velveteen Dream vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa for Takeover.

Below is the updated card for the "Takeover: War Games II" event, which takes place on November 17 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

NXT Title Match

The Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa

War Games

The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly)

Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black

Kairi Sane vs. new NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler is expected but that match has not been confirmed. Baszler suffered an ankle injury in her title win over Sane at WWE Evolution and was set to be evaluated this week.