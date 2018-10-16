Top WWE Star Arrives Late To SmackDown 1000, The Edgeheads Appearing Tonight?, SmackDown 1000 Set

- Word from backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown 1000 event in Washington, DC is that hometown star Batista was late arriving, according to PWInsider. Batista is set to reunite Evolution tonight with Triple H, Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

- Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are backstage for SmackDown 1000. The former "Edgeheads" could be appearing on tonight's show because of their history with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who is also scheduled to appear.

- For those wondering, WWE did not bring the SmackDown "fist" setup for tonight's special episode. You can see an early shot from inside the Capital One Arena below: