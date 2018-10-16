Torrie Wilson Reacts To WWE Evolution Announcement (Video), Fans On The Shield's Future, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Philadelphia.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if The Shield will survive through the end of this year. As of this writing, 59% voted, "Yes. They've been through rough patches before and they will rally." The rest went with, "No. Things are getting too tense for them to get a handle on it."

- As noted, WWE has announced an Evolution Battle Royal with Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox and Tamina Snuka with the winner receiving a future women's title shot. Torrie tweeted this video of her reaction to the announcement: