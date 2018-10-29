Wrestling Inc.

Trick Or Street Fight, Daniel Bryan - AJ Styles Segment & More Announced For Tuesday's WWE SmackDown

By Marc Middleton | October 29, 2018
Trick Or Street Fight, Daniel Bryan - AJ Styles Segment & More Announced For Tuesday's WWE SmackDown Photo Credit: @mikiewhite

WWE has announced a Trick or Street Fight for tomorrow's SmackDown episode. One member of The New Day will go against one member of the new alliance between SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar & Big Show. WWE is teasing that the match participants will be wearing Halloween costumes.

WWE has also announced that SmackDown will feature a segment with Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles ahead of their match at Crown Jewel on Friday.

As noted, SmackDown will also feature Tye Dillinger vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line.

Below is a promo for this week's blue brand show:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Evolution Results

WWE Crown Jewel Live Coverage Friday at 12pm ET

NJPW Power Struggle Live Coverage This Saturday

Most Popular

Back To Top