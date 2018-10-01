Triple H And Ric Flair Hype Evolution Reunion, WWE MYC Matches For This Week, More For Tonight's RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Seattle in this new video.

- The second round of The Mae Young Classic will kick off this Wednesday night on the WWE Network. The following matches have been confirmed to air:

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Meiko Satomura

* Toni Storm vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto

* Taynara Conti vs. Lacey Lane

* Kacy Catanzaro vs. Rhea Ripley

See Also Ric Flair On Who Is The Greatest Babyface Of All Time, The Undertaker Helping His Career

- As noted, WWE has announced that Evolution will reunite at the big WWE SmackDown 1000 episode on Tuesday, October 16 from Washington, DC. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Batista, Triple H and Randy Orton will be present. Below are new tweets from Triple H and Flair to hype the reunion:

A group created to ensure the represent the past, present, and future of @WWE ... returns on a historic night. #ThenNowForever #EverythingEvolves #EvolveOrPerish https://t.co/MXT9gpnEBw — Triple H (@TripleH) September 28, 2018