Triple H And Ric Flair Hype Evolution Reunion, WWE MYC Matches For This Week, More For Tonight's RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Seattle in this new video.
- The second round of The Mae Young Classic will kick off this Wednesday night on the WWE Network. The following matches have been confirmed to air:
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Meiko Satomura
* Toni Storm vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto
* Taynara Conti vs. Lacey Lane
* Kacy Catanzaro vs. Rhea Ripley
- As noted, WWE has announced that Evolution will reunite at the big WWE SmackDown 1000 episode on Tuesday, October 16 from Washington, DC. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Batista, Triple H and Randy Orton will be present. Below are new tweets from Triple H and Flair to hype the reunion:
Dream Team! WOOOOO! #evolution pic.twitter.com/7pkuIN83OG— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 1, 2018
A group created to ensure the represent the past, present, and future of @WWE ... returns on a historic night. #ThenNowForever #EverythingEvolves #EvolveOrPerish https://t.co/MXT9gpnEBw— Triple H (@TripleH) September 28, 2018
The most dominant faction created created by @WWE returns in full for a historic night. https://t.co/yYjRopWQcE— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 29, 2018