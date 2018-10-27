Trish Stratus Says Fans Really Want Her To Have A Match With Sasha Banks

Earlier today, Cathy Kelley spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Sasha Banks, and Toni Storm in a WWE roundtable interview. All three women will be involved in Sunday's Evolution PPV and talked about a wide range of topics, including Storm's match against Io Shirai, Banks being an extra for WWE, and the chemistry Trish and Sasha had at this year's Royal Rumble.

Kelley noted that Banks' once said in an interview that her dream opponent was Stratus. Banks laughed as Stratus jokingly asked for her phone to call up Vince McMahon to ask for the match.

"You know what? We had that moment in the Rumble," Stratus replied. "Didn't really think that much about it, this moment is going to happen, there's lots of people in there. And this moment was like, 'Wow!' The chemistry, you felt the chemistry and sometimes you just have that 'je ne sais quoi,' that's French, you guys. [Laughs] ... Sometimes you get in there with somebody you don't know, 'when so-and-so and I get in the ring, it's just that thing,' right? I felt it, oh man, it was delicious to me."

There was an interview where Sasha said in order to know in her heart she's the best WWE has ever had, she needs to face off with Trish. This wasn't Sasha Banks being cocky, this was raw emotion from Mercedes. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/McMpXrT6sy — ?????????? (@legitsavant) January 29, 2018

See Also Sasha Banks Reveals Why WWE Recently Pulled Her From The Ring

Banks replied that she "wanted the match so bad." Stratus noted that even now when she does fan conventions that's the biggest things fans talk to her about.

"Even when I do appearances, that's all they say, people just want to see it," Stratus said. "So, I don't know, it would be like 'legit stratusfaction.'"

On Sunday, Stratus will be teaming up with Lita against Mickie James and Alicia Fox, while Banks will be with Natalya and Bayley against The Riott Squad.

You can see their full comments in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.