Tye Dillinger vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has been nixed from tonight's SmackDown episode.

As seen above, Mike Rome announced that Dillinger suffered a hand injury at Monday's live event in Macon, Georgia, and will need to undergo surgery. Tye lost to Shelton Benjamin at the show in Macon.

Tonight's SmackDown will now feature Nakamura vs. R-Truth in a non-title match.