UFC 229 Fallout: Conor McGregor, Khabib On Actions, Dana White On Suspensions

- For as memorable as Khabib Nurmagomedov's win at UFC 229 Saturday night over Conor McGregor was, the actions by the reigning lightweight champion afterwards stole the headlines. Nurmagomedov jumped out of the Octagon and attacked members of McGregor's team, including Bellator MMA competitor Dillon Danis. While that was being taken care of, other members of Nurmagomedov's team climbed into the Octagon and went after McGregor.

The end result was one that left fellow fighters, officials and UFC president Dana White not happy about it all. The feud between Nurmagomedov and McGregor started earlier this year when "Notorious" stormed the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in pursuit of Nurmagomedov.

"I'm disgusted and sick over it," White said. "Nobody saw Khabib diving over there. He scaled that thing like he was a parkour guy. It happened so fast."

White added that three members of Nurmagomedov's team were arrested, but released after McGregor opted to not press any charges. White did say that if any of them were UFC fighters "the guys who jumped in will never fight here. They'll never fight here."

The Nevada Athletic Commission is likely to hand down a suspension to Nurmagomedov, and it could result in him being stripped of the title if it is determined to be a lengthy one. Also, while McGregor's $3 million fight purse was released to him, Nurmagomedov's salary was being held by the commission.

- To the surprise of everyone, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov showed up at the post-fight press conference to give a statement in regards to his actions after the main event. Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor via submission in the fourth round to defend his title for the first time.

"I want to say sorry to the athletic commission," he said. "Sorry to Vegas. I know this is not my best side. I am a human being."

Nurmagomedov cited the build up to the fight with McGregor as the reason for his actions, bringing up when the former champion mocked his lifestyle, religion and even his father.

"He talked about my religion, he talk about my country, he talk about my father, he come to Brooklyn and he broke bus, he almost killed a couple people," Nurmagomedov said. "This is respect sport. This is not trash-talking sport. This is respect."

- While Conor McGregor did not attend the post-fight press conference after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 Saturday night, he did post a message on Twitter. The loss was the second for McGregor since joining the UFC, adding to a submission defeat he suffered vs. Nate Diaz.