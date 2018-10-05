UFC 229: Khabib Vs. McGregor Weigh-In Results, Live Coverage Reminder

Weigh-ins for Saturday's mega UFC 229 event went down on Friday from Las Vegas, as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor made their lightweight championship match official.

Nurmagomedov was the first fighter to step on the official scale, hitting 155 pounds on the nose. Just over an hour later, McGregor did the same, weighing in at 154.5.

Nurmagomedov is unbeaten in his career, coming off a decision win over Al Iaquinta to claim the vacant UFC title. McGregor was the first-ever dual UFC champion when he finished Eddie Alvarez in 2016 to claim the belt while holding the featherweight title at the same time.

The two nearly came to blows earlier this year when McGregor and members of his team stormed the Barclays Center in search of Nurmagomedov after "The Eagle" had confronted McGregor's teammate, Artem Lobov, during fight-week.

In the co-main event, former interim champion Tony Ferguson returns to action for the first time since last year when he collides with ex-UFC and WEC lightweight titleholder Anthony Pettis. The main card also features Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov and Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will stream live in the video above beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will stream live in the video above beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Complete weigh-in results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Lightweight Championship

Khabib Nurmagomedov (155 lbs.) vs. Conor McGregor (154.5) for Nurmagomedov's title

* Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Anthony Pettis (156)

* Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs. Dominick Reyes (204.5)

* Alexander Volkov (251) vs. Derrick Lewis (265.5)

* Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Felice Herrig (115.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Jussier Formiga (125.5) vs. Sergio Pettis (125)

* Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Jalin Turner (169.5)

* Aspen Ladd (134.5) vs. Tonya Evinger (136)

* Scott Holtzman (155.5) vs. Alan Patrick (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5)

* Gray Maynard (156) vs. Nik Lentz (156)

* Ryan LaFlare (171) vs. Tony Martin (171)