UFC 230 Gets Main Event, Joe Rogan Speaks Out, UFC 229 Embedded

- We get to see some lighter moments in the second episode of UFC 229 Embedded, as lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov takes part in some BJJ and BBQ with the Las Vegas branch of his MMA family. Nurmagomedov defends his title against Conor McGregor this Saturday night.

Also in the video above, McGregor heads to the UFC Performance Institute, Tony Ferguson stays sharp with basketball and rola bola, Anthony Pettis stays close to home in Milwaukee and Michelle Waterson shows off her vocal cords.

- The UFC female flyweight title will be on the line at UFC 230 now, as the promotion has signed Valentina Shevchenko to face Sijara Eubanks. The fight takes the main event role for the November show from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Shevchenko was to face Joanna Jedrzejczyk later this year for the belt, which was vacated when officials stripped Nicco Montano. Shevchenko and Montano were scheduled for UFC 228 in September.

Eubanks was a finalist on The Ultimate Fighter and set to meet Montano for the title, but kidney failure during her weight cut forced her out. She went on to win her UFC debut over Lauren Murphy earlier this year.

- The UFC took plenty of hits over the decision to put Valentina Shevchenko and Sijara Eubanks into the main event role of UFC 230 over Nate Diaz-Dustin Poirier or Chris Weidman-Luke Rockhold. One of those who spoke out was Joe Rogan, who admitted he doesn't even know who Eubanks is.