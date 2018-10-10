Jon Jones Vs. Alexander Gustafsson Rematch Confirmed For UFC 232

A rematch five years in the making will headline the year-ending UFC 232 card, as Jon Jones returns to the Octagon to meet Alexander Gustafsson. The bout, set for December 29 from Las Vegas, will be for the UFC light heavyweight title, which will be stripped from the waist of Daniel Cormier.

Cormier, who has held both the heavyweight and light heavyweight titles this year, will defend the heavyweight belt next month at UFC 230 vs. Derrick Lewis. He was awarded the title last year after Jones failed a drug test.

Jones, who has been stripped of the belt twice now in his career, will be fighting for the first time since that bout with Cormier. He was given a suspension by the Nevada Athletic Commission, which ends later this month for his failed drug test. He is 22-1 with a no-contest, which includes a decision win over Gustafsson.

Gustafsson (18-4) has twice challenged for the UFC belt, dropping decisions to Jones and Cormier. The 31-year-old has picked up back-to-back victories since the 2015 defeat to "DC," including a win last May over Glover Teixeira.

UFC 232 also features a meeting between female featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes for Cyborg's belt. ESPN was first with reporting the Jones-Gustafsson rematch.