UFC To Go Head-To-Head With Bellator, UFC Ratings Decline, UFC 230 Embedded

- In the latest episode of UFC 230 Embedded, heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier enjoys some time at his family home as he finishes preparation for this Saturday. Cormier defends the heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis, showing that you can train while in the comforts of your own home.

Also, Lewis, who stated his cardio wasn't anywhere ready to challenge Cormier just last month, gets in an outdoor workout to better that area of his skills. Chris Weidman, Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and others are also featured in the video, which you can watch above.

- According to a report by the LA Times, UFC 233 will take place January 26 from Anaheim. While that might not seem too news worthy, the date and location are, as Bellator will crown a new heavyweight champion that same evening from the nearby Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Belator card features Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko in the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix and will air on Paramount Network and stream on DAZN. The two events would take place roughly 35 miles apart if they are indeed set for that January day next year.

The report notes the UFC is targeting a bout between TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo for Dillashaw's bantamweight title. Cejudo is the current flyweight champion, but the promotion appears to be planning to dissolve the division.

- It was a tough night for the recent UFC event, as the card posted the lowest Saturday night prime time rating the promotion has ever done on FOX Sports 1, according to MMA Fighting.

Going head-to-head with Game 4 of the World Series, UFC Fight Night 138 was watched by 531,000 viewers, which is well below the average for 2018 for Saturday night cards on FS1 of 736,000.

The card featured Anthony Smith submitting Volkan Oezdemir in the main event from Canada. The UFC is wrapping up the final events on FOX Sports as they move to ESPN in 2019.