Undisputed Era On Top Ten Factions List, Not Getting Too Comfortable In WWE

The Undisputed Era is currently the most dominant faction on NXT, and with Bobby Fish returning during this week's edition, the faction is once again complete. Strong, Fish, Cole and O'Reilly reunited under the WWE banner after leaving the independents, and three of the four stars were interviewed by Sam Roberts last month for Notsam Wrestling podcast, with the video being uploaded couple of days ago.

Cole was asked if he thought the four Superstars would be reunited on NXT, and the former NXT North American Champion said that he was surprised with WWE's decision to put them together.

"Definitely did not expect at all that we were going to be thrown together in a group", Cole revealed. "As it was happening, it was kind of like, 'Oh cool! We're all going to end up in the same place'. But the last thing I expected was, 'Okay, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong are going to be running shop around here'. It's crazy."

Few weeks ago, WWE released a list of the top ten factions in the company's history, and while not everyone agreed with the list, Undisputed Era were happy to find themselves among some of the best factions in wrestling history.

"I'm really confident in what this group is, and where we believe we're going", Adam Cole explained. "To me, it's just a matter of time before we get higher and higher on that list. To see it was awesome, it was very cool. But more than anything it was motivating to kind of move up that ladder."

Cole then talked about their mentality to keep getting better and better, and not be complacent with what they've accomplished.

"That's the weirdest process about this job, especially here. There's so many cool things that happen, where you want to kind of sit back and smell the roses and say, 'Wow, this is awesome!' But then you're already thinking a mile ahead about what the next landmark is, what the next goal is. This is an example of that."

Roderick Strong then chimed in, and said that they cannot afford to get too comfortable in the company.

"That's the good thing about the group in general. I feel just us being together before and being here is, none of us settle on one accomplishment. It's great, it's amazing. We can talk about it till we're blue in the face, but then we're like, 'What can we do next?' We never get too comfortable, and I think that makes us as good as we are."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Notsam Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.