Vince McMahon On Edge's Birthday, Rare Indie Match With Lio Rush Released (Video), WWE Stock Back Up

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has released a rare video of Lio Rush working the indies before signing with WWE. Rush takes on Combat Zone Wrestling owner DJ Hyde at Tier 1 Wrestling's "Rumble In the Concrete Jungle" event on October 2, 2015 in Queens, NY.
- WWE stock was up 3.60% today, closing at $68.54 per share. Today's high was $68.92 and the low was $65.60.
- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is celebrating his 45th birthday today. Vince McMahon took to Twitter and wrote the following on The Rated R Superstar:
Happy birthday to @EdgeRatedR, a #WWE Hall of Famer who always knew how to make an entrance. pic.twitter.com/zUzByapJeU— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) October 30, 2018