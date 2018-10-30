Wrestling Inc.

Vince McMahon On Edge's Birthday, Rare Indie Match With Lio Rush Released (Video), WWE Stock Back Up

By Marc Middleton | October 30, 2018

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has released a rare video of Lio Rush working the indies before signing with WWE. Rush takes on Combat Zone Wrestling owner DJ Hyde at Tier 1 Wrestling's "Rumble In the Concrete Jungle" event on October 2, 2015 in Queens, NY.

See Also
Backstage News On Why WWE Turned Bobby Lashley Heel, Vince McMahon Feeds Lines To Lio Rush

- WWE stock was up 3.60% today, closing at $68.54 per share. Today's high was $68.92 and the low was $65.60.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is celebrating his 45th birthday today. Vince McMahon took to Twitter and wrote the following on The Rated R Superstar:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Evolution Results

WWE Crown Jewel Live Coverage Friday at 12pm ET

NJPW Power Struggle Live Coverage This Saturday

Most Popular

Back To Top