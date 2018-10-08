Vince McMahon On The "Massive" WWE Super Show-Down Event, WWE Wins 23 W3 Awards, Lucha House Party

- Above is new Hispanic Heritage Month video of The Lucha House Party's Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado discussing the importance of a luchador's mask.

- WWE announced the following on the company winning a total of 23 W3 awards this year:

WWE wins 23 W3 Awards for Mixed Match Challenge and more WWE.com, WWE Network and WWE's social media have been recognized for their digital excellence by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) with 23 total W3 Awards, including three Gold Awards and 20 Silver Awards. This year's honors were bestowed to a variety of WWE's overall Social Media and digital efforts, including WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Watch, which won two Gold Awards for Social Video-Events & Live Streaming for Social and Social Video-Video Series for Social. The WWE Instagram also picked up a Gold Award for Social Content & Marketing-Entertainment for Social. Other awards for social media efforts included the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Live Stream on Facebook, which received Silver honors for Social Video-Events & Live Streaming for Social and Online Video-Live Streaming for Video. WWE's very own Cathy Kelley received the Video Features-Web Personality/Host for Video honor for WWE Now. AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura's 3D holograms were also celebrated with a Silver Award for VR/360-VR-Interactive for Video. WWE Game Night and Southpaw Regional Wrestling each won Silver Awards for Online Video-Comedy, Extended or Series for Video. Southpaw Regional Wrestling also earned a Silver Award for Branded Entertainment-Long-Form for Video. Superstar Ink, My Son/Daughter is a WWE Superstar, and WWE Chronicle each earned Silver Awards for Online Video-Documentary Series for Video. WWE Formerly Known As received two Silver honors for Online Video-Web Series for Video and Video Features-Editing for Video. The WWE App with WWE Network earned Silver for Mobile Apps. AIVA presents the W3 Awards every year to the very best in websites, web advertising, mobile sites/apps and web video.

- Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and tweeted the following thanks for the success of Saturday's WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia: