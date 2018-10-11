Vince McMahon Remembers Dusty Rhodes, War Raiders Vs. The Undisputed Era Promo, Zack Ryder Unboxes

- Above is a promo for next Wednesday's WWE NXT main event, featuring The War Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong with the titles on the line.
- The latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder features a look at Hasbro's Star Wars Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewbacca interactive doll, as seen below:
- As noted, today would have been the 73rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and remembered The American Dream with the following tweet:
They broke the mold when they made Dusty Rhodes. Thinking of The American Dream on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/zgCV782glF— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) October 11, 2018