Vince McMahon Thanks Fans For 1000 SmackDown Episodes, Notes On The Bar's Title Win, The Miz Speaks

- Above is video of The Miz talking to Mike Rome after qualifying for the WWE World Cup on last night's WWE SmackDown 1000 episode. Miz says he has been the best in the world for 12 years now, doing everything from media to wrestling. Miz says he is WWE and he is what a main eventer looks like. Miz is looking forward to two things happening this year - winning the WWE Title and winning the WWE World Cup tournament.

- With their big win at SmackDown 1000 last night, new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar joined The Usos as teams that have defeated The New Day multiple times for tag team titles in WWE. On a related note, Cesaro and Sheamus became the 9th & 10th Superstars in WWE history to reign as both RAW Tag Team Champions and SmackDown Tag Team Champions in their careers.

- Vince McMahon took to Twitter after SmackDown 1000 and thanked the WWE Universe with the following comments: