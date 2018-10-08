What Happened After RAW And The Shield Tension, The Bellas On Attacking Ronda Rousey, Royal Rumble

- As noted, Nikki Bella vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is now official for WWE Evolution after The Bella Twins turned heel and attacked Ronda on this week's RAW. Above is post-match video of Kayla Braxton talking to Brie Bella and Nikki Bella about the attack. Brie corrects Kayla and says Rousey hasn't been by their side as a partner, she's been taking up their space and standing in front of them, taking their shine.

"Brie and I are here for Evolution but we're here to remind everyone, even Ronda Rousey, that this is a Bellalution. Thank you," Nikki added.

- There was no dark main event after this week's WWE RAW in Chicago went off the air. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stood with WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, looking shocked & confused at how Dean Ambrose walked out on his own following the main event. Ambrose did not come back out. For those who missed it, Ambrose left on his own and walked straight to the back after The Shield's main event loss to Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler.

- Below is the first promo for the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets go on sale this Friday.