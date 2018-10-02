Becky Lynch Reveals Her "Big Surprise" On WWE SmackDown (Video)

The big surprise revealed by SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch on tonight's show was a custom poster for WWE Super Show-Down she had created, which featured her standing over Charlotte Flair. Video from the segment can be seen below.

The segment was done after Lynch took to Twitter over the weekend to complain about being left off the Super Show-Down poster. It should be noted that some official versions of the poster have included Lynch, also seen below.

Becky is scheduled to defend her title against Flair at Super Show-Down on Saturday in Australia. We will have live coverage of the event at 5am ET.

You can see Becky's original tweet on being overlooked along with related tweets from Carmella and Nia Jax below:

And people wonder why I think I've been overlooked. pic.twitter.com/DtHEfOmcB9 — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 30, 2018

How the hell is @CarmellaWWE in that photo and not you? I guess @wwe only supports paper champions — #IBleedOrange (@Awesomosity21) October 1, 2018

Whoa now... this is the ONLY poster I've ever been on and I'm not even going to be there. Let me at least have this moment. https://t.co/DTqo8e24O1 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) October 1, 2018