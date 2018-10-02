Wrestling Inc.

Becky Lynch Reveals Her "Big Surprise" On WWE SmackDown (Video)

By Marc Middleton | October 02, 2018

The big surprise revealed by SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch on tonight's show was a custom poster for WWE Super Show-Down she had created, which featured her standing over Charlotte Flair. Video from the segment can be seen below.

The segment was done after Lynch took to Twitter over the weekend to complain about being left off the Super Show-Down poster. It should be noted that some official versions of the poster have included Lynch, also seen below.

Becky is scheduled to defend her title against Flair at Super Show-Down on Saturday in Australia. We will have live coverage of the event at 5am ET.

See Also
"Road Dogg" BG James Responds To Fan Complaints On How Becky Lynch Is Booked, Making Her Champion

You can see Becky's original tweet on being overlooked along with related tweets from Carmella and Nia Jax below:








Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Super Show-Down Live Coverage This Saturday At 5am ET / 2am PT

Most Popular

Back To Top