Which WWE Stars Are Featured On New WrestleMania Promotional Material? (Photo), Travel Packages Info

WWE released the promotional image below to promote WrestleMania 35 travel packages going on sale next Monday, November 5th. While the final WrestleMania poster won't be released for several more months, the image below features Ronda Rousey, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Naomi, Braun Strowman and Shinsuke Nakamura.

WrestleMania 35 travel packages go on sale next Monday at 12 p.m. ET at WrestleManiaTravel.com. The packages vary from $1,175 for the Bronze package to $6,940 for the City Lights Package. More details on what is available with each package are here. Individual tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, November 16, at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

WrestleMania 35 takes place at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2019.