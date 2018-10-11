Who Advanced To The WWE Mae Young Classic Quarterfinals?, Stars In The Crowd, More (Photos, Videos)

The second round of WWE's 2018 Mae Young Classic continued last night with Io Shirai, Deonna Purrazzo, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim advancing to the quarterfinals.

Shirai defeated Zeuxis on this week's show while Purrazzo defeated Xia Li. Shirai vs. Purrazzo is now confirmed for the quarterfinals. Nox defeated Nicole Matthews and will now face Rhea Ripley in the next round. Yim defeated Kaitlyn and will face Toni Storm next.

The quarterfinals of the tournament are now set and will begin airing next Wednesday - Meiko Satomura vs. Lacey Lane, Yim vs. Storm, Nox vs. Ripley and Purrazzo vs. Shirai. The finals will air live at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28.

Superstars shown in the crowd for this week's episode were Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir and NXT North American Champion Ricochet.

Above and below are videos from this week's matches along with photos of Superstars in the crowd: