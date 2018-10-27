Who's In Town For WWE Evolution?, Bianca Belair Responds To Charlotte's Praise, Bella Twins Dress Up

- Above, The Bella Twins made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During one segment, Nikki and Brie dressed up as the twins from The Shining. They played beer pong with Fallon and then chokeslammed him through the ping pong table.

- Shawn Michaels, Finn Balor, and Jeremy Borash are currently in New York for this Sunday's WWE Evolution, according to PWInsider.

- Throughout the year, Charlotte has given big praise to NXT Star Bianca Belair's talent and the desire to go up against "The EST of NXT" at some point down the road. Belair spoke with ESPN's The Undefeated and was asked about Charlotte's comment. Belair simply responded, "The best always recognizes the best." Charlotte is taking on Becky Lynch for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship this Sunday, while Belair is currently feuding with Nikki Cross.

Just spoke to @MsCharlotteWWE again and when I asked her about her favourite #NXT talent, she said with conviction: "@BiancaBelairWWE. She is the future. She's a real stud."



