Who Is WWE's Driving Force Behind Women's Evolution? (Video), WWE Star Honored In Mexico, Uncaged VI

- WWE posted this video looking at the driving force behind the women's evolution - WWE Performance Center Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato, the first female coach for the company. The video features comments from Alexa Bliss, Terry Taylor and Matt Bloom. The piece also includes footage from Amato's in-ring career on the indies.

- Sin Cara will be honored at the Paseo de las Luminarias in Mexico City this weekend, Mexico's version of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. WWE announced the following details on the ceremony and congratulated Cara:

Sin Cara joins Hispanic entertainment giants at the Paseo de las Luminarias Sin Cara will achieve immortality this Saturday, when he imprints his hands at the Paseo de las Luminarias in Mexico City. The paseo, considered by many as the Mexican version of Hollywood's Walk of Fame, located at Galería de las Estrellas in the country's capital, was created to honor the biggest names in cinema, theater, television and entertainment in Mexico and Latin America. Honorees include María Félix, Salma Hayek, Lupita D'Alessio, Eugenio Derbez, Lucero, Thalía, Vicente Fernández and many more. The International Sensation will imprint his hands and unveil his star at a ceremony this Saturday at 1 p.m., joining the pantheon of Hispanic entertainment giants. The event is open to the public. WWE.com congratulates Sin Cara for his remarkable achievement.

- As noted, WWE Music released a new digital women's album today with theme songs from former and current female Superstars. The 14-track WWE Uncaged VI album is now available on Spotify and Apple Music. Below is a promo for the release: