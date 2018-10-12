Wrestling Inc.

Will Chris Jericho's Cruise Be Streamed?, Kenny Omega And Tama Tonga Trade Shots, Brandi Rhodes

By Joshua Gagnon | October 12, 2018

- Above, Brandi Rhodes cooked up some white wine pasta with asparagus in the latest episode of "Shot of Brandi."

- Fite.tv announced they will be streaming ROH "Sea of Honor" tournament matches and the Alpha Club (Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks) vs. Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, and Kenny Omega) on November 3 at 8pm ET for $24.99. Chris Jericho's cruise will be sailing from Miami, Florida to Naussau, Bahamas on October 27-31. In the video below, Jericho said he's been constantly asked if fans will be able to watch matches from his cruise and confirmed they will be able to so through Fite.


- As noted, Tama Tonga made some comments about Kota Ibushi status in NJPW and Kenny Omega possibly being the reason Ibushi isn't the face of the company. Omega has since responded, with Tonga firing back by bringing up Dave Meltzer's recent report about wrestlers having low moral due to management changes in NJPW.




