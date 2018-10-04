William Regal Praises MYC Competitors, WWE NXT North American Title Match Promo, Nia Jax - WWE SSD

- Above is a video package for next week's WWE NXT North American Title Triple Threat with champion Ricochet defending against Adam Cole and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

- Nia Jax noted on Twitter that she will not be at WWE's Super Show-Down event in Australia on Saturday.

- As noted, last night's Mae Young Classic episode saw Meiko Satomura defeat Mercedes Martinez to advance to the next round. NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter after the show and praised the two competitors with the following tweet: