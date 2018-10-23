William Regal To Make Announcement, Aleister Black Promo, WWE Road To Evolution Update, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Providence.

- The "Road to Evolution" special that aired on the USA Network after last night's RAW did not air on the WWE Network as originally scheduled. It will now premiere on the Network this Thursday at 8pm ET. The thirty-minute special will also air on Wednesday night on the E! network after Total Divas goes off the air.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE NXT episode, featuring the latest in the Aleister Black storyline now that he has returned. This week's show will also feature NXT General Manager William Regal making an announcement on the NXT Title and the "Takeover: War Games II" event during WWE Survivor Series weekend.