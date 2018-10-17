WINC Podcast (10/17): SmackDown 1000 Review, Batista Returns, Latest On Crown Jewel

Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), Nick Hausman (@WIncRebel), and Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- SmackDown 1000 Review

- Batista returns and teases match against Triple H.

- The latest on WWE Crown Jewel.

- Triple H showing up with DX and Evolution.

- The pacing of SmackDown 1000.

- Bray Wyatt returns to social media.

- Austin Aries getting a "loose cannon" gimmick?

- Women WWE Superstars not so thrilled reaction to the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution.

