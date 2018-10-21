WrestleMania 32 Full Women's Title Match, WWE Looks At Jaw Dropping Returns, WWE - Instagram Gallery

- Above is the full Women's Title Match at WrestleMania 32 between Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte. Charlotte entered the match as the Divas Champion, but that title would be retired for the new Women's Title. The finish of the match was Charlotte locking in the figure-eight on Lynch to force a tap out.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Evolution, Aliyah, Sonya Deville, and Kayla Braxton.

- After Aleister Black's return from injury on this week's episode of NXT, WWE looked at a number of other big returns from injuries. The playlist included: Dean Ambrose shows up on Raw, John Cena entering the Royal Rumble in 2008, and Seth Rollins getting back to action after his knee injury in 2016.